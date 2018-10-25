SANTA FE
When Bertha Pacheco and Camerino Castro moved into their new home on Avenue R in Santa Fe three weeks ago, flooding wasn’t a big concern for the couple, and they didn’t think it ever would be.
“We were told we weren’t in a flood zone, and our neighbors told us they had only flooded twice and they had been there for 30 years. They flooded during Harvey and the Tax Day Floods, but other than that, never.”
Early on Thursday morning, however, after a storm on Wednesday night dumped 4.61 inches of rain on Santa Fe and more than two inches of water found its way into Pacheco’s kitchen, living room and dining room, flooding became a much more prominent issue for the couple.
Now Pacheco and her family are staying with her father-in-law in Alvin while the carpet in their new house gets pulled up and they start planning to move into their new house a second time.
“We can’t stay there right now, for the safety of our kid,” she said. “It’s not for sure yet, but we’re estimating $4,000 to $5,000 dollars in damage.”
People with similar stories to Pacheco’s can be found all around Galveston County, where rainfall totals clocked in at 4.84 inches in Dickinson, 4.92 inches on Bolivar Peninsula and 5.24 inches on the Galveston Causeway. More than 8 inches of rain fell near Bayou Vista.
The rain was so intense it broke a 135-year record on Galveston Island in just a matter of a couple hours.
The worst physical damage appeared to happen in Santa Fe.
Road crews in Santa Fe were out all night long, Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor said, and it was reported that homes throughout the city had water seeping inside.
The event was due to a low-pressure system on the coast that moved inland, according to the National Weather Service in League City. Even though the rain came fast, the weather service predicted that four to five inches was a possibility, meteorologist Sean Luchs said.
“Getting those top ends around the four- to five-inch mark wasn’t totally unexpected; we had seen that as the high-end ceiling of what was possible,” Luchs said. “It was just more of a question of whether not this low-pressure system would move inland or not. We had been looking at it as it rode up the coast, and if it had stayed away it would have only been about two to three inches. But it moved inland instead.”
City officials in Santa Fe and Dickinson weren’t immediately available for comment on Thursday.
The sudden flooding caught some mainland residents off guard.
Rilee McMillan, who lives in Dickinson with her family, said she arrived home from her sister’s house yesterday evening to find her entire driveway covered in water.
“When I got out of my car in our driveway, the water was up to my ankle,” she said. “It almost came all the way in and covered our entire garage.”
McMillan said that since Hurricane Harvey, which hit Dickinson especially hard and flooded hundreds of homes with more than two feet of water, even lighter rains have caused concern among the city’s residents.
“It’s just nuts to me,” she said. “Every time it rains I’m watching very closely, probably from having PTSD after Harvey. Every time it rains it does this, and it strikes you each time – is it going to flood again? Do we even have a plan? It’s stressful for everybody.”
