Divers could soon be restricted from collecting marine life from Blue Heron Bridge in Florida, a popular diving site where a research team from Moody Gardens earlier this year angered some groups by taking fish and invertebrates.
The draft proposal came this week during a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting and, if passed, would prohibit collection and possession of marine life fishery species at the Blue Heron Bridge, commission spokeswoman Amanda Nalley said.
Marine life fishery species are those collected for the tropical aquarium trade, Nalley said. Moody Gardens operates an educational aquarium at its Galveston complex, 1 Hope Blvd. on the West End.
Local divers in October criticized a Moody Gardens research team after divers observed the team removing species from the water.
The team didn’t break laws and had a valid permit for their work, a commission spokeswoman said.
This week’s draft wasn’t a direct result of the Moody Gardens episode, Nalley said.
“We were working with stakeholders about Blue Heron and already had this on the schedule,” Nalley said. “We had already started to look at that as a prospect before the incident happened.”
The Moody Gardens team collected 50 fish and 12 invertebrates over a seven-day period during its October trip, Moody Gardens said in a statement issued after the incident.
The team wanted to study breeding of a type of fish called blenny, Animal Husbandry Manager Greg Whittaker said.
“We feel strongly that responsible natural resource management and habitat preservation are key aspects in our organization’s conservation mission,” Whittaker said Friday.
Wording of the commission’s proposal is not yet clear but it appears the changes would still allow for legitimate research activity, Whittaker said.
The breeding project Moody Gardens collected the Blue Heron Bridge species for is successful, he said.
The Florida commission will likely issue a final decision in January, Nalley said.
