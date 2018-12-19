GALVESTON
A proposed zone change that could bring more commercial development to the island’s West End has some residents concerned about the arrival of retailers and other businesses that don’t align with a lifestyle known for beach and bay houses and vacation homes.
The planning commission Tuesday recommended changing an empty lot, 21418 FM 3005, from a residential to commercial zone, clearing a step for the developer to build what the staff report called a retail general store.
The Galveston City Council would have to approve the zone change request for it to go into effect.
But area neighbors are concerned the business planned for the property would be a national chain retailer, which is contradictory to the lifestyle and nature of the West End, said Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association.
West Enders believe some kind of dollar store is planned for the property, Mohn said.
“It’s trying to maintain a quality of life,” Mohn said. “It’s a good one.”
The residents he represents would prefer small, mom-and-pop businesses, he said. He was disappointed to learn of the planning commission’s recommendation because he worries about what might be built there, he said.
A representative of the developer of the 21418 FM 3005 property declined to comment Tuesday on plans for the site.
Planning commissioner Jeffrey Hill opposed the recommendation.
“We have had properties that we have changed from residential to commercial on 3005, but none of them were up against residential neighborhoods,” Hill said. “That’s my big problem with this.”
The property is near the Sandhill Shores and Sunset Cove neighborhoods.
The planning commission shouldn’t make exceptions to zoning rules because of the type of business that might be built on the property, Chairwoman Carol Hollaway said. The commission did receive opposition from six parcels of property, all under the same ownership, according to staff.
“The opposition came from someone who already has commercial zoning,” Hollaway said. “To me, it looks like it’s more of a competitive situation.”
West Enders aren’t opposed to more commercial businesses, but they want those businesses to cater to their lifestyle, said Tommy Harrison, owner of Seven Seas Grocery, 17523 FM 3005.
His grocery has been in the West End for more than 50 years and he doesn’t think the area needs bigger national retailers, Harrison said.
“It’s just out of place here,” Harrison said. “Why do you want it to look like 45th Street in Galveston?”
People on that part of the island want small businesses, he said. He doesn’t think the West End would support big-box retail, anyway, he said.
Many West Enders live on the island part time, so the population during the off season wouldn’t support a national chain retail, resident and Realtor with Sand ‘N Sea Properties Peter Van Borssum said.
“The economics are going to have to be there and I think that’s the challenge,” Borssum said.
But Van Borssum has no problem with national retail chains on the West End, he said. His family and friends regularly visit a Dollar General, 14322 FM 3005, he said.
“I know my wife goes there on a regular basis to pick up things that she’s forgotten,” Borssum said.
What residents don’t want is to drive east, so anything that prevents a trip to the east end of the island would serve West Enders, he said.
But Mohn plans to oppose the rezoning when it goes before the city council in January because he fears the owner will build a large, national retail store, he said. He also agrees national chains wouldn’t survive on the West End, he said.
“On weekends, they’ll do well, but on weekdays, they’ll starve to death,” Mohn said.
The planning commission Tuesday also argued about a decision made at the Dec. 4 meeting to postpone rezoning the property.
Hill proposed the deferral to give more time for residents to respond, she said.
Commissioner Lisa Blair wasn’t at the Dec. 4 meeting.
“I have no issue with transparency, but we have got to follow the rules and we have got to have the same rules for everybody,” Blair said.
The city council will likely make a decision in January.
Hey Jerry, call Carol Severance, she'll fix it for you.
