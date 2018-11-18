GALVESTON
The city has terminated its contract with Hou-Scape Inc., the contractor hired to construct a new Little League complex at Crockett Park, a city spokeswoman said.
The move comes after city attorneys filed a lawsuit against the company Nov. 1 seeking money damages.
Work on the field on the corner of Avenue S and 53rd Street has stalled since September when months of contention over payment and work performance came to a head.
“The city has asked Hou-Scape’s bonding company to guarantee that all sub-contractors and vendors are paid,” city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city also has sought bids for new contractors to complete the job in time for spring baseball, Barnett said. The city began that process for new bids on Oct. 22.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday authorized City Manager Brian Maxwell to negotiate a new contract with a different contractor.
Hou-Scape President Paula Hill declined comment Friday, but on Nov. 8 said the company intends to file a response to the lawsuit.
The company has 20 days from the lawsuit’s file date to respond.
“Hou-Scape will easily demonstrate that the city’s termination for cause was improper for a multitude of reasons,” Hill said on Nov. 8. “The city of Galveston plays a significant role in the current status of this project and continues to make things significantly worse based on how it is handling it.”
While the company contends the city owes it $500,000 in material and labor costs, the city said it has a credit on its account for overpayment on work not completed.
Island Little League President Blanca Flores still expects players will get to use the new fields in the spring.
“We don’t start registering for our spring season until mid-January,” Flores said.
Spring ball starts in March, she said.
If the fields are not completed in time, there is a field by the University of Texas Medical Branch the players can use, but it’s not as ideal as having the three fields planned at Crockett Park, Flores said.
“It’s a really big hassle,” Flores said.
The ball field was first proposed in 2015 as an effort to increase island sports tourism. Construction began in 2017.
The delays have meant Island Little League was unable to use the Crockett Park fields for the fall ball program, despite a lavish opening ceremony for the ballfields in June.
