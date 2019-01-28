FRIENDSWOOD
The Supreme Court of Texas has declined to take up the case of eight voters challenging the validity of a May 2016 municipal election, bringing an end to a years-long legal battle.
The high court’s decision, issued late last week, was the final step for the lawsuit after a state court of appeals in April ruled in favor of the city; Kevin Holland, a former mayor; Mayor Mike Forman; and Councilman Carl Gustafson in a lawsuit.
The challenge was baseless, but the plaintiffs cost the city and taxpayers money through their court claims, said Bill Helfand, an attorney representing the city.
“The plaintiffs imposed undue expense on the people of Friendswood through litigation it appears was prompted by no more than their personal dissatisfaction with the outcome of a fairly conducted vote,” Helfand said.
By not taking up the case, the Supreme Court essentially affirms what the appeals court and trial court decided, calling the election valid.
Eight residents living in the Harris County part of Friendswood sued the city after a May 7, 2016 election, arguing a judge should void the results because of inconsistent voting records and an omission of their precinct from the election ordinance.
Two items on the May ballot were sales tax measures. One was for downtown improvements at 1/8 of 1 percent and one was for street maintenance at 3/8 of 1 percent.
The eight voters, who live in Precinct 742 and sued the city are Robert J. Bertrand, Linda Richard, Deidre Brown, Michael Stacy, Debra Ponchetti-Adams, Mark Adams, Jill Horn and Paul Horn.
Precinct 742 is in Harris County, while most of Friendswood is in Galveston County. The city formally called for an election before Harris County redrew its districts. Voters in Precinct 742 did vote in the May elections, but the eight people suing wanted the judge to void the election.
Judge Elizabeth Ray of the 334th District Court in Harris County denied the election contest and dismissed the case in November 2016. The eight plaintiffs then filed an appeal of the district court’s ruling denying their challenge of the May 7 election in Friendswood.
A state court of appeals then in April 2018 ruled in favor of the city.
The city spent more than $100,000 defending itself through the legal process, Councilman Steve Rockey said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The city can recover some court costs from the residents who filed the lawsuit, which attorneys are pursuing, but cannot recover attorney’s fees, Helfand said.
An attorney representing the eight voters had not responded to a request for comment by deadline Monday.
