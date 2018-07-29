Although heavy use of air-conditioning during the hottest days of summer puts greater demand on the electrical power supply, it isn’t to blame for a spate of outages in and around Galveston County in the past few weeks, power supply companies said.
Two companies manage the wires and poles that deliver power to customers in Galveston County. Some cities, such as League City and Texas City, are supplied by both.
Texas-New Mexico Power serves the northern and eastern part of the county. There were two outages in this region, but neither was caused by the heat.
“The Friendswood outage on Monday, July 16, which also affected parts of League City, was due to an issue on a line near a substation,” Eric Paul, a representative of Texas-New Mexico Power, said. “The Texas City outage on Tuesday, July 17, was due to an issue in a substation.”
The outages are not an indication of a systemwide failure because of high usage, he said.
“We recognize the timing was poor, but we’ve remained confident in our system as it has handled the load associated with higher electric usage last week and into this week,” he said.
CenterPoint Energy serves the western and southern parts of the county. Outages in those areas also were not caused by high electricity consumption, CenterPoint representative Alejandra Diaz said.
“The outage on Monday in downtown Galveston was caused by an underground equipment malfunction that was repaired that same day,” she said.
High temperatures from the past few weeks have driven up electricity consumption to record high levels across Texas. But the electrical system is equipped to handle such extreme temperatures, Texas Coalition of Affordable Power spokesman Jake Dyer said.
“We predicted earlier in the year that we’d have these record usages,” he said. “We’re going through some really hot days, and systemwide we’ve withstood these high temperatures so far.”
Heavy power use typically occurs at predictable times, and system operators prepare for those peak uses, Dyer said.
“The time when the demand really spikes up is around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. because people come back from work and turn on the air-conditioner,” he said.
Of recent outages, only the one in Texas City has occurred during peak usage hours, and it was restored by 5:30 p.m. Outages in Galveston and League City occurred in the morning and night, respectively.
On occasion, energy providers schedule rolling blackouts in which they intentionally turn off electricity in certain places to prevent too much energy consumption, but that’s not what has been been happening in Galveston County. Power suppliers do not anticipate having to introduce such procedures this year, Dyer said.
“The last time we had rolling outages in 2011 wasn’t actually because of high temperatures, it was in the winter months,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.