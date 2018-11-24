GALVESTON
The board in charge of the ailing police pension is considering a benefits program that police said could help retain officers and that state officials said could further harm the plan.
Members of the Galveston Employee’s Retirement Plan for Police board considered last week a program that would defer an officer’s retirement for five years and deliver five years of pension pay in a lump sum at the end of that period.
The program is called an alternative retirement incentive and benefits the plan by earning continued interest on the retained money, pension board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
“The city and the officer are still contributing to the plan out of the paycheck,” Gainer said. “The plan would have gotten benefits, but it would have had to hire someone at a much lower pay scale.”
This kind of plan appears similar to a DROP, or deferred retirement option plan, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
“The city has neither received nor had an opportunity to model the impact of this proposed plan change,” Buckley said.
It’s unclear what effect the benefit could have on the city or the police pension plan until more detailed review, Buckley said.
City officials and pension board trustees have been discussing how to save the plan for the past year, arguing over items such as retirement age, pension board makeup and contribution rates.
The plan’s unfunded liabilities grew from $29.1 million last year to $32.1 million in May, according to actuarial reports.
In a letter to Mayor Jim Yarbrough Nov. 14, state Sen. Dan Flynn, chair of the Texas House of Representatives Pension Committee, opposed the idea of adding a DROP program.
“The focus at this point has to be saving the pension, not saving benefits as they are or expanding benefits,” Flynn said.
Flynn overhauled struggling police pension plans in Houston and Dallas last year.
He met with city and police representatives in October to discuss Galveston’s police plan.
What the Galveston pension board proposed wasn’t is a DROP plan, Gainer said.
“DROPs were horribly abused,” Gainer said.
A DROP program guarantees accrued interest on the retained pension pay to an individual, which is different than what the pension board proposed, Gainer said.
The proposal would help the police department retain more officers, Gainer said.
“Officers love the idea,” Gainer said. “When he leaves, he’s going to get the payment that he has deferred in a lump sum.”
A program encouraging officers to stay longer needs to be seriously considered, Gainer said.
The police union has argued that Galveston’s department loses officers because the pay and benefits are not competitive with other departments.
“It just doesn’t make any sense for the officer to stay on,” Gainer said.
“They’re blue collar guys that work into the twilight of their life,” Gainer said. “They have to because they don’t make enough money.”
Improving retention is an applaudable goal, Buckley said.
“However, it appears far outside what would normally be considered within the fiduciary duty of a plan trustee and more in line with the responsibility of the police chief and city leadership,” Buckley said.
The city’s priority is restoring the plan’s viability, Buckley said.
