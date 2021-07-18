Continuing to mask

Carla Bradley, who is fully vaccinated, still wears a mask when she’s in public and at work.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

University of Texas Medical Branch students, employees and patients, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in clinical areas because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said. The announcement comes as COVID case numbers have been on the rise because of the more contagious delta variant.

The Question of the Week is: Should masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions be reinstated with the rise in delta variant cases?

