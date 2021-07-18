University of Texas Medical Branch students, employees and patients, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in clinical areas because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said. The announcement comes as COVID case numbers have been on the rise because of the more contagious delta variant.
The Question of the Week is: Should masking, social distancing and other pandemic precautions be reinstated with the rise in delta variant cases?
