GALVESTON
The property tax rate might increase as much as 2 cents in the next fiscal year as city leaders work to avoid service cuts against a headwind of increased expenses and a looming, state-imposed revenue cap.
The Galveston City Council this week proposed a maximum property tax rate at 0.58 cents per $100 of taxable value, 2 cents higher than the 0.561 cents residents pay now.
That was the highest the council could set the tax rate without triggering a state law calling for a rollback election. The actual 2020 tax rate will be decided next month when the city adopts a final 2020 budget, Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
The council probably won’t set the property tax rate at the 0.58 cent maximum, however, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“It just gives you flexibility,” Yarbrough said. “Things can change quickly.”
City administrators also proposed a leaner budget for next year. This week, Loftin proposed a $235.1 million budget, down about 5.4 percent from this year’s $248.4 million.
The city has had some challenges with enterprise fund revenues, Loftin said.
“As of June, we were 14 percent down from last fiscal year on total water purchases,” Loftin said. “Our revenue is down because we’ve sold less water.
“Separating out how much of that is due to conservation and how much of that is due to rainfall is something for a more detailed study.”
The city expects to collect $35.8 million in water and sewer charges this year, according to budget documents.
“It is a tight budget,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “I think it accomplishes our mission.”
The city will have to pay about $2.4 million more in mandatory general fund costs this year, including costs incurred to raise contributions to the police pension, to pay for additional employee health claims and for transfers to an infrastructure fund, Loftin said.
The city has countered by cutting department budgets and reducing budgeted employee positions from 882 to 869, according to city records.
The cuts were accomplished without cutting any employees, officials said.
“We’ve done everything we can to not impact services,” Maxwell said.
The city’s tight budget comes as it prepares for a state-imposed cap on property tax revenue growth next year. Starting in the next fiscal year, the city won’t be able to increase property tax revenue by more than 3.5 percent without triggering a rollback referendum during which voters could opt to lower the tax rate.
The cap applies to revenue from increases in appraised market value of property and increased value from property improvements. Revenue from new construction, of which Galveston has relatively little, does not fall under the cap.
City officials worry the cap might hamper their ability to raise revenue enough to keep pace with increasing expenses.
The city council will hold public hearings on the tax rate Aug. 22 and Sept. 12 and plans to adopt next year’s budget in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.