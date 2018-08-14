GALVESTON
A long-running lawsuit brought by a former justice administrator against the county could continue for another year after the county appealed a recent court decision ruling it lacked authority to fire the employee.
A visiting judge presiding over the case ruled in late July against the county, stating in his order that neither Judge Mark Henry nor the Galveston County Commissioners Court had the authority to fire a former justice administrator in 2014. Judge Jeff Walker had previously denied the county’s attempt to have the lawsuit against it thrown out or put in another venue.
The county in August filed a rebuttal with the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston, which is pending before the court.
The latest appeal could be before the court for more than a year, said Mark Stevens, an attorney representing Bonnie Quiroga in her case against the county. The case had been set to go to trial in about six weeks, where the lower court would provide a final ruling, but governments have the ability to appeal rulings before the final ruling, Stevens said.
An attorney representing the county, David Mince, was unable to respond to questions Tuesday afternoon.
Quiroga, former director of Justice Administration from 2000 to 2014, sued the county in 2014, claiming wrongful termination on whistleblower grounds, court records show.
The lawsuit had been put on hold while a separate lawsuit related to her termination was working its way through the courts. The Texas Supreme Court in May 2017 had ruled in that case the county commissioners have the authority to set the salary for the justice administrator position.
But both sides remain at odds over whether the commissioners court has the authority to hire and fire the justice administrator. Quiroga’s attorney argues that authority is with the district judges, while the county maintains it is with the commissioners court because it sets the budget for the county.
Walker on July 29 signed an order ruling Henry and the court did not have the authority to fire Quiroga. The ruling was in connection to a July 13 court hearing on the county’s plea to jurisdiction.
The county judge did not have the authority to fire the employee, Walker said, according to court transcripts. The county judge and commissioners court could have changed her job description and reduced her pay, but lacked authority to hire or fire, which was with the trial judges, Walker said.
On Aug. 1, attorneys for the county filed an appeal against a July 17 ruling denying its plea to jurisdiction, according to court records.
A plea of jurisdiction is a preliminary challenge to a court’s authority to decide the action before it.
