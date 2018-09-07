Drainage problems in Hitchcock have residents concerned about flooding, but the city reportedly hasn’t been responsive to complaints.
Anyone driving through Hitchcock’s neighborhoods will notice old culverts and standing water in ditches in front of dozens of houses, but some residents say the city’s road crews haven’t responded to requests for service.
Meanwhile, a bayou containing trees and other debris hasn’t been cleaned in years and the city doesn’t have the money to do anything about it, a city council member said.
The poor conditions will eventually lead to flooding if nothing is done, residents said. While flooding in Hitchcock during Hurricane Harvey didn’t get as much as attention as other cities, homes and buildings flooded, including city hall. The August 2017 storm hit the city at a time when it was financially fragile.
“Citizens are concerned every time it rains,” City Councilwoman Monica Cantrell said. “We need to do something about the drainage.”
Mayor Dorothy Childress didn’t respond to phone calls and wasn’t available when a reporter stopped by Hitchcock City Hall. Andy Jenkins, supervisor of the street department, wasn’t available either.
The city’s proposed $3.58 million budget for 2018-19 shows that $624,700 is allocated for street department expenses. Of that, $225,680 is budgeted for salary, $1,000 is budgeted for overtime and $50,000 is budgeted for drainage work. Equipment payments and purchases is budgeted for zero dollars. Other line items such as landfill fees, road sign costs and emergency maintenance account for the rest.
Bruce Keithley, a former employee of the street department who was laid off several years ago because of city budget cuts, said the city’s infrastructure is in trouble. Ditches need to be cleaned and thousands of culverts need to be replaced, but with only four employees in the department, progress is slow, he said.
“The big drainage ditch that goes through town, it’s never been cleaned since I’ve been here and I’ve been here for 30 years,” he said. “Trees fell in it, trees are growing in it, and it’s so full of trash that it’s a problem. It’s going to cause a flood.”
Keithley, who now works in League City, said that in his experience, ditch and culvert jobs rarely get finished because of all the work needed to be done elsewhere. Also, old equipment the city hasn’t replaced in years leads to unlevel ditches that slow down the flow of water, he said.
“I don’t think there’s a street or an area of town that we dug that we could finish because of the manpower,” he said. “They would always throw us on something else.”
The conditions are making residents worry. Dana Winston, who lives on Williams Street, said the streets in her neighborhood consistently flood. Despite going to city meetings to complain and filing multiple requests, she said nothing has been done.
Marsha Knapp, who owns Natural Groove and has lived in Hitchcock her entire life, said she’s also concerned.
“Our infrastructure is slowly declining,” she said. “Ditches go uncleaned and unkept. Highland Bayou is horribly congested and the city can’t afford to clean it. All you have to do is drive around to see what’s not being done.”
