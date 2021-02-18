GALVESTON
The Galveston Fire Department on Thursday evening battled a house fire on 69th Street.
The fire began just after 6 p.m. There were no reports of injuries, and the fire was limited to a single building. Tanker trucks from Santa Fe and Needham, in Montgomery County, also responded to the incident to provide water to fight the blaze.
Flames were extinguished around 7:30 p.m. The house was declared a total loss.
Fire officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday evening.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.