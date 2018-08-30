Clear Creek Independent School District has passed deficit budgets several times in recent years, but usually finishes the year with a surplus, said Paul McLarty, the district’s deputy superintendent of business and support services.
This year may be different, he said.
The district’s board of trustees recently signed off on a 2018-19 budget projecting about $339.4 million in revenues and about $346.6 million in expenditures, leaving a deficit of about $7.2 million, according to documents.
Several factors caused the deficit budget, McLarty said.
The district’s security council, for instance, recommended hiring a total of 30 new positions — including 15 additional Galveston County Sheriff’s Office school liaison officers and additional mental health counselors — for about $2.2 million in an effort to improve school security after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.
Officials also plan to spend $2.1 million on more than 35 new positions to keep up with district growth, McLarty said.
School officials project a 1.4 percent growth in the average daily attendance, from about 39,200 to 40,050, which is how the state determines how much funding to give a district.
Another $6.1 million in the budget will cover a 2 percent raise for all district staff and an average teacher raise of 2.47 percent, according to the district.
“On a revenue side, two things are hurting us,” McLarty said. “One, the way state funding works, as local property values increase, the state’s portion decreases. But the values locally this year were lower than projected because of Harvey.”
Hurricane Harvey struck the area in August 2017, flooding more than 8,000 homes in League City. While the area continues to grow, it is at a slower rate than initially projected, McLarty said.
Local home values had been projected to increase 7 percent, but are now projected to increase only about 3.5 percent, McLarty said.
Despite the lowered growth projections, Clear Creek won’t increase its property tax rate, officials said.
Instead, district officials will use a provision for areas affected by Hurricane Harvey to slightly alter what the funding goes toward, McLarty said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency still has not reimbursed the district for storm damages, said Sydney Hunt, spokeswoman for the district.
Trustees in September will vote on whether to increase the maintenance and operations tax rate from $1.04 per $100 of valuation to $1.06 per $100 of valuation while decreasing the debt service rate from 36 cents per $100 valuation to 34 cents per $100 valuation, McLarty said.
The provision allows the district to change the rate for one year without a vote, so officials will move it back after the fiscal year ends, McLarty said.
To cover the potential deficit, district officials will transfer the money from the $35.4 million capital plan, records show.
The district also has $64 million in its fund balance, records show.
