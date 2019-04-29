GALVESTON
Galveston bicyclists and drivers will need to take a few extra precautions starting Wednesday when new city rules aimed at increasing bike safety take effect.
The rule, passed by the Galveston City Council in January, requires drivers to stay 3 feet from bicycles, pedestrians and people on horseback while passing, according to the new ordinance.
Drivers also have to vacate the lane next to the bicycle when possible, and slow down while passing, according to the ordinance.
How slow depends what a street's speed limit is.
For example, a driver passing a bicycle in a 50-mph zone must slow to 30 mph; a driver passing in a 30-mph zone must slow to 20 mph, according to the ordinance.
People could face a $250 fine if they violate the rules, according to a city statement.
Bicyclists have to make some changes as well.
It is already a state law to keep a white light on the front of your bike after dark, and to put either a red light or red reflector on the back of the bike.
Now, people riding bikes after dark in Galveston will need a red light on the back of their bikes or face a $50 fine.
In part, the new rule is a response to the deaths of two cyclists in Galveston last year.
“The whole point of the law is to promote safety and to try to reduce accidents,” police department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said. “Bicycles have a right to the roadway, but we want to make sure that they’re following the laws.”
The rule for drivers to slow down doesn’t apply on state-owned roads such as Harborside Drive or FM 3005 because the city can’t change the speed limit on those streets, city officials said.
The city council delayed the vote for several months because of concerns about the practicality of enforcing the 3-foot rule and the potential cost burden of buying red lights on low-income people who rely on bicycles for transportation.
Police will be giving out red lights donated by the Rotary Club of Galveston Island, Schirard said. Anyone in need of a light should call the police department and ask for the special operations division, he said.
The department's non-emergency number is 409-765-3702.
