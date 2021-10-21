Sailing teams on more than 80 boats hit the waves Thursday for the Harvest Moon Regatta, an annual race from Galveston to Port Aransas. The 145-mile race, now in its 34th year, is organized by Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook.
Boat-watchers gathered along the seawall and beach near the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier to watch the boats depart.
