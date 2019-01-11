The county plans to ask the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for $200,000 to build trails and add other amenities at its newest park in Bacliff.
County commissioners are scheduled Monday to vote on a grant application seeking more funding for the Bayside Regional Park, 64 acres southeast of the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue.
The grant money would be used to build a 1.75-mile walking trail, and to install benches, bike racks, trash cans and pet waste stations, officials said.
The regional park has been underway since the county sold Bay Shore Park to developers in 2006 and promised to replace it with new facilities. The county opened a community center in January 2018.
The county's master plan for the park calls for even more trails, sports fields and an amphitheater on the site.
The county would pay about $66,000 to match the $200,000 state grant.
