U.S. Army Warrant Officer Matthew Uran and his wife, Jen, aren’t quite finally home, but they’re getting close.
On Friday in the Delany Cove development of La Marque, the Urans visited the framed skeleton of their home-in-progress, its studs and joists punctuated with colorful love notes posted by neighbors, La Marque city personnel, employees of Lennar Corp. and Friendswood Development Co., donors to the Texas-based nonprofit Operation Finally Home and anyone else who wanted to wish the severely injured soldier and his wife well.
When insulation is added and drywall applied, those notes will become a permanent part of the house, said Lee Kirgan, vice president of project management for Operation Finally Home.
“They’ll be here in the walls forever, as long as this house stands,” Kirgan said.
Uran and a buddy crashed in a 2005 training flight from 400 feet in the air at a speed of about 150 mph, killing the other pilot and leaving Uran critically injured. He suffered a lingering traumatic brain injury that has left him disabled by weakness on one side of his body, chronic migraine headaches, difficulty breathing and mobility issues. He and Jen will move from a town 20 miles east of Seattle to La Marque once the Delany Cove house is finished, possibly in January.
“Matt & Jen, Welcome Home,” was one message scribbled in black marker across the framed archway leading into the living room.
“Home of the brave! Matthew Uran!” was another note on a high beam.
Someone wrote “God bless the cook!” in a message in the kitchen.
The love notes are part of a well-defined process developed by Operation Finally Home, dedicated to providing homes and home modifications to soldiers injured in the line of duty and to widows and families of fallen soldiers. Partnering with developers such as Lennar and Friendswood Development, as well as suppliers of building materials, financial donors, volunteers and municipalities like La Marque, the organization takes applications from needy families for mortgage-free houses, modified to meet special needs.
The organization receives about 35 applications for every house it gives away, Kirgan said.
The building of Uran’s house was sparked by the city of La Marque receiving a $50,000 grant designated for veterans’ housing and asking the Greater Houston Builders Association what to do with it, Kirgan said.
“GHBA recommended partnering with Operation Finally Home, and since we started in Friendswood and knew developers here, we partnered with GHBA’s charitable Direct Benefit Homes Project to get this done,” Kirgan said.
Cindy Hinson, Lennar/Village Builder’s director of community affairs, coordinated efforts among all involved and several months ago, the Urans were informed they were the beneficiaries.
Jen Uran, taking in the messages on the love notes, said she and Matthew chose to move to La Marque because they were aware of strong veterans’ support groups in the area and superior medical care and rehabilitation available to Matthew in Galveston County.
The Urans also are horse lovers and were looking for a place where Jen can ride and Matthew can continue equine therapy, they said.
The house has been modified with no steps up or down from the garage or onto the patio, barrier-free room design, wider doors to accommodate a wheelchair if needed, hard-surfaced floors to aid Matthew in mobility and balance, a bathroom outfitted for a therapy bath, and black-out shades and zoned air-conditioning for the bedroom when a cool, dark space is needed to endure a migraine.
“I think I’ll enjoy that therapy bath,” Jen said, smiling.
“May you enjoy sweet memories within this house!” said a heart-shaped note on a nearby wall. “Thank you for your service. God bless and welcome home.”
