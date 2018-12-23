Gas prices for regular fuel have been hovering at the $2 mark for more than a week in Galveston County, marking a national trend of the lowest gas prices since summer 2017, prices lower than over the Christmas holidays in 2016.
That’s cause for celebration among drivers who might be able to fill their tanks for as little as $30 for the first time in years.
That savings is fattening consumer pocketbooks just when they need it, directing dollars that would have gone to oil and gas companies to retailers, restaurants and hotels, according to AAA and many other consumer agencies.
It also means more drivers on Texas highways over the holidays, traveling home because they can afford it.
What’s good news for gasoline consumers, however, might not be equally as provident for the oil and gas industry over the short-run and the Texas economy over the long-run.
Refineries, such as those in Texas City, are positioned to maintain a relatively steady course, with no sharp loss in profits predicted, said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at the Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
In addition to gas prices dropping below $2 gallon, crude oil prices have been down by about 33 percent since the middle of October, Bullock said.
“Generally, gasoline prices trail crude oil prices, so profitability of refining drops a little in refineries, depending on the individual refinery’s crude oil hedging position,” Bullock said.
Analysts look at what is called the crack spread — a rough measure of the difference in purchasing a barrel of crude oil and selling the equivalent of heating oil and gasoline when it’s refined, he said.
“The crack spread has dropped roughly $2, from $18 to $16 since October, but the trend is headed back up,” Bullock said. “Thus, refineries on the Gulf Coast are still performing well.”
As for the bigger picture, what increasingly lower crude oil prices and a glut of crude oil means for the Texas economy, Bullock was less certain. Many in the industry are likening what they see now to plummeting crude oil prices in 2014-15 that led to a crisis in the industry.
“If you look at the overall condition of the market being oversupplied in terms of crude oil, we are where we were in 2014,” he said. “We have too much crude oil on the market and what has to happen is demand has to pick up or supply has to fall.”
Bullock predicted the drop in prices won’t be as steep or as long as it was in 2014, but it won’t be an overnight blip either. He predicted the price per barrel dropping from $50, where it sits now, to $45 a barrel at least through mid-2019 and maybe later. Beyond that, he said, the crystal ball gets fuzzy.
In Texas, the immediate impact in the Permian Basin, where the majority of oil drilling occurs, won’t be dramatic, he said. Those wells and projects will continue to make money even if the price drops down to the $30 range, with operations in other parts of the country not doing so well, because of efficiencies caused by the sheer size of Texas deposits and operations.
For the state’s economy, the overall amount of employment in oil and gas, as Texas has diversified, is relatively low, Bullock said. But because oil companies invest vast amounts of capital in the state, dips in the market can mean a lot to the state’s economic activity and gross state product.
With 10 percent of the state’s economy dependent upon oil and gas industry investments, Bullock doesn’t anticipate much growth in the sector, he said.
“It will probably be relatively flat,” he said. “But the refining industry will continue to do very well. Over the last 10 years, we’ve built the best refining industry in the world.
“It does relatively well whether crude prices are relatively high or relatively low because we’ve invested in so much new technology. The amount of investment that’s gone on down there over the last 10 years is staggering. It has made oil and gas an export industry for the country.”
