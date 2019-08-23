GALVESTON
People who owe the city fines for parking tickets might soon find something large and yellow stuck to their windshields.
The city is considering a new alternative to the traditional boot used to immobilize the cars of people who owe fines on outstanding tickets — a device called the Barnacle, which adheres to a car’s windshield by suction.
Transitioning to the device, which the city plans to do in the fall, is an attempt to save money and staff time during a tight budget year, official said.
The Barnacle device has several benefits compared to typical metal boot, City Marshal Butch Stroud said.
The bright yellow device opens like a book and suctions to the windshield of someone’s car. It’s so large that a person wouldn’t be able to see around the barnacle to drive.
The company that produces the devices, Barnacle Parking, runs the phone service that allows people to remotely remove the Barnacles from cars, so the city wouldn’t need to staff people at night and on weekends to remove traditional boots, Stroud said.
Boots also are cumbersome and can cause accidental damage to cars, he said. Any damage caused by the Barnacle is the company’s responsibility, Stroud said.
The Barnacle company, which started in 2015, sells the devices to universities, cities and private companies in 38 states, CEO Kevin Dougherty said.
“We’re just trying to make a tough situation better,” Dougherty said.
The city plans to buy 10 Barnacles and pay a startup fee, but negotiations are underway and financial terms weren’t yet available.
Booting devices can be expensive and people have to wait for a code enforcement officer to arrive and remove it, Dougherty said.
Towing, another compliance tool, is expensive and takes significant time out of people’s days, he said.
People whose cars get Barnacled can call in or go online to pay all the fees they owe and get a code to release the device, he said. They’ll then have 24 hours to return the Barnacle to a designated drop-off location, he said.
The method ultimately is cheaper for cities because it saves the officers another trip to remove the boot, Dougherty said.
“It’s spending the time,” Dougherty said. “It’s spending the fuel.”
The city hopes use of the Barnacle will encourage people to pay their parking tickets on time, Stroud said.
“People don’t want this on their windshield,” Stroud said. “It’s not like a boot where nobody sees it. Those that frequent the island every day, they don’t want to be labeled as the Barnacle person.”
The city is owed roughly $800,000 in outstanding parking fines on about 18,000 tickets, Stroud said. About 1,250 different vehicles carry these tickets, Stroud said.
People will get a 20-day notice before they’re put on the Barnacle list, Stroud said. At that time, people can contest any of their tickets or work with the city to develop a payment plan if they can’t pay their balance all at once, he said.
“That option is not on the table if you’ve been Barnacled,” Stroud said.
The city’s still developing criteria for a car to get a Barnacle on their windshield, but right now, someone is eligible for booting if they have three tickets that haven’t been paid for 30 days, he said.
The city is developing revisions to the booting ordinance that will allow for deployment of the Barnacle, which will likely come before the Galveston City Council next month. The program could be in effect in the fall.
