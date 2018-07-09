DICKINSON
Summer Camp wanted to do something thoughtful for her father, Bob Camp, on his 94th birthday. But she never anticipated how it would turn out.
The Dickinson resident put out a message on Facebook earlier this month asking for letters for her father, a World War II veteran, who moved in with her after becoming bedridden.
Bob Camp served under Gen. George S. Patton in the U.S. Army and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. He earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
“He’ll be 94 years old,” she wrote. “He is bedridden and is not able to do much, but his mind is still super sharp and he likes to read. He loves to help people — I know he would love to get well wishes for his birthday. I want to make it a very special day for him.”
The post quickly spread, reaching neighbors and eventually the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6378, where Service Officer Chuck Boyd organized some of the post’s members to show up at Camp’s house with birthday cake, singing and in-person card deliveries.
On Sunday afternoon, members from the post and other Dickinson residents showed up to deliver cards to Bob Camp and wish him well on his birthday.
“We wanted to take it a bit further than the cards,” Boyd said. “We don’t have many World War II vets anymore, so we have to honor them while they’re here.”
Wendy Dohm, who lives nearby in Tuscan Lakes, was inspired to attend the event in part because of the similarities in her own life, she said. Her father also was a World War II veteran and would have been the same age as Bob Camp, she said.
“I lost my dad a few years ago,” Dohm said. “This is just really cool. I wish I could do this for him.”
Bob Camp had already received stacks of cards in the mail from strangers thanking him for his service and wishing him a happy birthday, his daughter said.
“I’m overwhelmed by how much people cared about my dad and wanted to reach out to him,” she said.
Summer Camp is now her father’s caregiver. Caring for an older parent is challenging, but rewarding, she said. She wanted to do something special to mark his turning 94, especially after her mom died earlier this year, she said.
“He’s my hero,” Summer Camp said.
