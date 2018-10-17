A snafu involving a group of University of Texas Medical Branch post-doctoral fellows, who also are ardent badminton players, has apparently been resolved to the tune of $3,875 to cover costs to repair a damaged gym floor at the Alumni Field House.
The incident set off rumors on social media, including that the medical branch had threatened to have the badminton players deported if they didn’t pay to repair the gym floor at the Field House, a fitness facility at 215 Holiday Drive used by medical branch alumni, students, employees, retirees and their families.
Medical branch officials, however, said they made no such deportation threat and that much misinformation had been spread on social media about the incident.
What’s true, however, is the medical branch wanted the badminton players to pay to repair damage to the new gym floor, which in August was installed at the Field House at a cost of about $87,000.
Raul Reyes, a medical branch spokesman, said the fellows, employees of the university, were issued a citation by campus police in August for damaging the newly refinished gym floor when they marked it for a badminton game.
A narrative on a GoFundMe page posted by the badminton players said they had used the volleyball court of the gym for weekly games “for the last several years” and marked key points with blue tape to define a standard badminton court.
In August, after the new gym floor was installed, the badminton players once again marked and taped the court, according to their own account, and were contacted by medical branch staff about damage they’d caused with the tape.
“We didn’t realize that the marks are permanent (hard to remove) though they are tiny,” the badminton players posted on their GoFundMe account. “Now, we are confronted with a total payment of $3,875 to repair/screen/re-coat the whole floor.”
The badminton players paid the amount in full on Monday. They also said they were looking for another court to play on.
The fundraising campaign apparently set off a series of Facebook posts claiming the badminton players, characterized in some accounts as Chinese students, were threatened with deportation.
Reyes strongly denied that rumor, saying university police did speak to them, although he did not know where, and there was an investigation.
“The upshot is that there was so much posted on Facebook that is just not true,” Reyes said. “No one from UTMB ever threatened them with deportation.”
Reyes indicated the medical branch offered the group an option of paying the damage over 12 months, but the players opted to pay the amount in full and made their payment earlier this week.
The fundraising page listed $2,500 in donations toward the $3,875 goal and said it was no longer accepting donations as of Oct. 14. An Oct. 13 update by Zhiqing Liu thanked donors and said: “We four guys (fund team) will share the rest/unmet payment.”
The badminton players did not respond to online requests for comments and could not be reached by phone.
Reyes said the markings required part of the floor to be resurfaced and revarnished. A work order has been placed but work on the floor has not yet begun, he said.
Meanwhile, it was unclear whether the badminton players have returned to the Field House to play or whether they’ve found a new court elsewhere.
In 1968, the graduates and friends of the medical branch contributed funds to establish the Alumni Field House.
