GALVESTON
A major project to reconstruct 25th Street over the course of a year has area residents concerned about the effects of limited access on this major island thoroughfare and what it will mean for Mardi Gras.
While the street is the latest in a series of construction projects on roads running north to south, 25th Street is unique in its position as one of the most heavily used thoroughfares in the city for both residential and visitor traffic.
The $6.7 million project, to begin this fall, will include rebuilding roadway from Broadway to Seawall Boulevard and replacing old water and sewer lines, City Engineer Daniel Christodoss said.
The project also will include some drainage enhancements, Christodoss said.
The project will likely start after Labor Day, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The road is a major thoroughfare, but the city hopes to avoid major inconveniences, Barnett said.
The city’s preferred plan is to shut down the west side of 25th Street first, converting the east side of the four-lane road into two-way traffic, Barnett said.
Once crews finish the work on that side, they’ll switch and open the west side to two-way traffic, while they work on construction on the east side, Barnett said.
The contractor is still assessing construction schedules, but the city hopes that this schedule will be the one adopted, Barnett said.
It’s a major project, David Robertson said.
“I’m concerned how it will affect my business,” said Robertson, who owns Sharky’s Tavern, 504 25th St.
He wants to know as much information about the project as possible to prepare for any obstacles to customer access, Robertson said.
At a Thursday night meeting that filled the city council chambers at city hall with residents, many people compared the project to 45th Street construction underway on the island.
The city has been reconstructing 45th Street since March in a major two-year project.
“I’m hoping that it will not be the disaster that 45th Street is,” 24th Street resident Lynn Eanes said. “It just looks like a bomb zone.”
But it’s a different kind of project because while 45th Street is concrete, 25th Street is asphalt and presents less challenges, Christodoss said.
25th Street has long served as the main route for the city’s popular Mardi Gras festival, which draws thousands of people to the island.
Residents attending Thursday’s meeting said they didn’t want the parade route to change.
The city’s making efforts to the minimize effect on the festival, city Architectural Projects Manager Dudley Anderson said.
“It’s a big deal in town,” Anderson said.
If the preferred schedule is selected, the parade will go up the side of the street that’s not under construction at that time, Barnett said.
Tracks for the city’s popular rail trolleys won’t be moved or affected by the construction, Christodoss said.
The trolleys are scheduled to return to Galveston late this year or early next year, and whether their return to the streets will be delayed by the street’s reconstruction is yet to be determined, officials said.
The finished project will rebuild the sidewalks and connect sidewalks along the street where they don’t currently exist, Christodoss said. Crews plan to preserve the trees along the street as well, he said.
Throughout the project, the city plans to stay in contact with residents, said District 2 Councilman Craig Brown, who represents the district where the 25th Street work will occur.
While driveways and water access will be temporarily affected, the city and contractor plan to give advance notice, officials said.
This project is being paid for with general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2017, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.