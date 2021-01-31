Galveston County and the University of Texas Medical Branch last week launched a long-awaited waiting list for scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations.
The list is open to everyone, but officials are encouraging people not in high-risk categories to refrain from registering. They are encouraging people in vaccination categories 1A and 1B, which are health care workers, people age 65 and older and people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions, to register.
