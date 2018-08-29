LEAGUE CITY
Officials could spend as much as $14 million fortifying the Oaks of Clear Creek subdivision against future flooding, but would first need to complete an $11 million regional project for the local improvements to be effective, according to the results of a drainage study.
The neighborhood near state Highway 3 in the eastern part of League City was badly flooded during Hurricane Harvey and is not built to current city standards requiring plans to prevent a 100-year flood event, City Engineer Christopher Sims said.
While completing the projects wouldn’t entirely bring the neighborhood up to standard, it would fare much better against future flooding, Sims said.
City officials have four different projects to reduce flooding in the subdivision, including making improvements to Bradshaw Ditch and building a 60-acre-foot pond on the northern part of the neighborhood, among other options, said Matt Manges, the regional stormwater manager at Houston-based Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc.
Together, all of the projects could cost as much as $30 million, officials said.
A large part of Oaks of Clear Creek drains to the south to Bradshaw Ditch, then into Benson Bayou, which in turn drains to Dickinson Bayou, according to a draft of the report.
Manges presented the options as part of the final draft of the second of six separate drainage studies city officials commissioned about drainage during and after Harvey.
The total cost of all the proposed projects in each of the six studies could be anywhere from $60 million to $80 million, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Residents of the neighborhood Tuesday criticized some aspects of the study for not focusing enough on Harvey-level events, but rather examining smaller flooding problems.
“This neighborhood has suffered repeated flooding,” resident Andy Aycoth said Tuesday. “My home has flooded four times since 1998 because of inadequate drainage.”
Officials with the engineering group recommended spending about $1 million to improve conveyance to Bradshaw Ditch from the neighborhood, spending about $3.4 million to build the pond on the north side of the neighborhood and spending $9.6 million to improve conveyance to other detention locations.
But each of those options is contingent on an $11 million regional project to create other detention regions farther south of the neighborhood, officials said.
Some the projects might be eligible for grant funding, Sims said.
Residents Tuesday said they hoped city officials would take action on the projects soon.
Once all six drainage studies are finished, city staff will work on longer-term funding options, Greer Osborne said.
