LA MARQUE
On most mornings since 2013, Jackie Williams has awakened in a muddy woods behind Sam’s Club in La Marque and walked over to the intersection of FM 1764 and Interstate 45 to ask people driving by for money.
It’s not something he’s proud of, but since a back injury put him out of work in 2012, he has to panhandle to survive, he said.
“Some days, I could probably make around $100 a day if I stay out here long enough,” Williams, 58, said. “I don’t want to, though, because it’s degrading and embarrassing. The only good part about it is when people give the money to their kids to hand — maybe that’s teaching them something, I don’t know.”
As of two weeks ago, however, Williams is looking for a new place to live.
Riverway Properties, a Houston-based development company in charge of selling the wooded property, started clearing the 81 acres where Williams, a couple other men and their dogs had lived in a sprawling camp made of tarps, tents and cast-off furniture. The men have lived there for about five years and others have lived their longer than that, Jimmy Hamm, one of Williams’ neighbors, said.
The camp is one of a few that people have built in the wooded area around Walmart and Sam’s Club, where there’s quick access to traffic for panhandling and groceries to live on.
“I like it out here,” Hamm said. “It’s quiet and has everything I need.”
Also, there’s privacy. Until the bulldozers moved in, not many people knew they were there, which is how he prefers it, Williams said. La Marque police never contacted them and Riverway Properties only learned the men were there when a Daily News reporter reached out.
“We’re just trying to sell the property at some point,” said Michael Carroll, one of the brokers. “I don’t know anything about people out there,” he said, noting that the land hasn’t been sold yet. “Typically, when you buy land and it has a bunch of timber on it, you start clearing it if you’re going to redevelop.”
The city of La Marque was aware of people living in the woods in that area, but since the land is private property, it hasn’t done anything about it, Colleen Merritt, public relations specialist for the city wrote in an emailed statement.
“City of La Marque officials are aware that some folks have been there for up to 15 years,” she wrote. “It is private property and officials cannot remove people who have been allowed to live there. We’d love to see them find local resources and find more suitable living arrangements.”
Salvation Army Capt. Jennifer Jones said her organization, which runs the county’s only homeless shelter that serves single men and women, wasn’t aware of anyone staying in the woods in that area. Statistics concerning how many homeless people live in Galveston County weren’t available, but Jones said the shelter, which is in Galveston, typically has about 80 people stay there every night.
Williams isn’t trying to stay on the property, he said. He always knew they would have to move on eventually.
“I always figured this day would come,” he said. “When I saw those bulldozers, I knew our time was up.”
