Galveston County agencies last week came together in Texas City to sign a memorandum of understanding, committing for the first time to work together against human trafficking.
“It’s so important to make sure all sectors of the community are on the same page and working together to make a dent in this issue,” said Christie Shumate, executive director of the Texas Gulf Coast Coalition Against Human Trafficking, the group that spearheaded the effort.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady, who serves on the coalition’s board of directors, said his office has been involved with the coalition from the beginning when it held an awareness event in 2015 to inform the community about the problem of human trafficking.
Human trafficking is defined as the trade of humans for forced labor, sexual slavery or commercial sexual exploitation.
It’s a widespread problem, and the Houston/Gulf Coast area is generally considered a hub of activity.
“We’re talking about both sex trafficking and labor trafficking here in Galveston County,” Shumate said. “I would say our biggest source is simply proximity to Houston. And we’re also a port city and a tourist destination. Any time you have lots of people entering and coming here from different places, that increases trafficking.”
Poverty demographics play into the likelihood of trafficking as well, with poorer people more likely to be vulnerable to a trafficker promising money.
The memorandum of understanding signed on Nov. 25 lays out the joint coalition’s mission: “To develop and coordinate the identification, reception, assessment, referral, treatment, housing and restorative care of victims of human trafficking;” and to “support law enforcement’s efforts to train personnel, investigate, identify, apprehend and prosecute those engaged in human trafficking,” acknowledging that “the work of combating human trafficking is best achieved by a team approach.”
The work of the coalition will allow law enforcement to identify gaps in services when it comes to victims of trafficking and will provide training to officers in identifying trafficking cases while also identifying resources to help victims, Roady said.
“Law enforcement can be a clearing house where the coalition can direct victims to immediate care and after-care while investigating the activity,” Roady said.
And though the number of prosecutions for human trafficking violations is low, by filling in the gaps and offering training to law enforcement and the community at large, there’s a better chance that offenders will be identified, charged and prosecuted, Roady said.
“This is a starting point,” he said. “It’s something that hasn’t been done before here in Galveston County. The coalition has been working on this for some time now and making steady progress forward. We’re encouraged by the enthusiasm of law enforcement in Galveston County.”
The coalition also will help law enforcement understand how to look for the signs of human trafficking, Santa Fe Police Chief Philip Meadows said.
“The coalition will give us training in the warning signs, questions to ask people, and insights for officers in what to look for to recognize human trafficking,” Meadows said. “When our officers can recognize victims, they can let them know we’re on their side and want to help them.”
Agencies that signed the memorandum include the University of Texas Medical Branch, the Galveston County District Attorney’s office; Galveston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Dickinson, Texas City, Bayou Vista, Hitchcock and Port of Galveston Police Departments as well as police from the medical branch, Texas A&M University at Galveston and Galveston and Santa Fe Independent School Districts; the Resource and Crisis Center, Child Advocacy Center of Galveston, Galveston Urban Ministries, Samaritan Woman at the Well, Catholic Charities and the Alcohol/Drug Abuse Women’s Center.
(1) comment
Wonderful! This cooperation and understanding is the beginning of making a difference.
