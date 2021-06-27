As part of a directed studies course, Texas A&M students took photos like this one to chronicle beach access points in Galveston. Part of the project involved loading the photos to Google Maps to make it easier for people to find their ways onto the beach.
As part of a directed studies course, Texas A&M students took photos like this one to chronicle beach access points in Galveston. Part of the project involved loading the photos to Google Maps to make it easier for people to find their ways onto the beach.
As part of a directed studies course, Texas A&M students took photos like this one to chronicle beach access points in Galveston. Part of the project involved loading the photos to Google Maps to make it easier for people to find their ways onto the beach.
As part of a directed studies course, Texas A&M students took photos like this one to chronicle beach access points in Galveston. Part of the project involved loading the photos to Google Maps to make it easier for people to find their ways onto the beach.
COURTESY/Texas A&M University at Galveston
As part of a directed studies course, Texas A&M students took photos like this one to chronicle beach access points in Galveston. Part of the project involved loading the photos to Google Maps to make it easier for people to find their ways onto the beach.
COURTESY/Texas A&M University at Galveston
As part of a directed studies course, Texas A&M students took photos like this one to chronicle beach access points in Galveston. Part of the project involved loading the photos to Google Maps to make it easier for people to find their ways onto the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.