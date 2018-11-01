GALVESTON
A district court judge Thursday ordered the city of Galveston to pay a disaster recovery contractor $15.7 million, putting a final price tag on a lawsuit the city lost in September.
The payment to CDM Smith, a Massachusetts-based company, includes $12.3 million in damages and $3.4 million in accrued interest on payments a jury ruled the city was obligated to pay.
On Sept. 24, a jury ordered the city to pay up to $14.7 million to the company for work it did for the city after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
The city hired CDM Smith in 2009, when the company was still doing business as Camp Dresser & McKee, to manage a program to repair houses damaged by Hurricane Ike. The company was fired in 2011, at the request of the Texas General Land Office, amid complaints about its performance and the progress of the recovery.
The company sued the city, saying it was still owed money for work it completed before it was fired.
The jury’s decision was contingent on a final judgment by 56th District Court Judge Lonnie Cox, who on Thursday ordered the city to pay an even greater amount.
The additional $1 million added in Thursday’s judgment was interest on “unpaid invoiced charges incurred in reliance on the city of Galveston’s promises,” according to the judgment.
On Oct. 23, city attorneys asked Cox to disregard the jury’s findings. The city argued the jury had insufficient evidence to reach its decision and that it should be the state of Texas or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on the hook for paying the judgment.
CDM Smith had sought as much as $30 million from the city, but the attorney who represented the company in the civil trial said he was satisfied with the judgment.
“We were pleased that the court entered a final judgment consistent with the jury’s verdict,” attorney Roland Garcia said.
There likely will be more legal proceedings in the lawsuit. The city already had ordered a transcript of the civil trial, an early step in making an appeal to a higher court, Garcia said.
“If appealed, we believe the judgment will be sustained on appeal,” Garcia said.
A spokeswoman said the city intended to try to find an “amicable” solution with the company over the judgment, but didn’t rule out appealing to a higher court.
“The city is not in agreement that the law supports the amount of damages awarded and we will preserve those issues for consideration by the court of appeals,” Marissa Barnett said.
City officials have pointed to another lawsuit, currently in a Travis County court, that could decide whether the Texas General Land Office has any financial liability over CDM’s complaints.
No hearing dates have been set in that lawsuit, according to Travis County Court records.
