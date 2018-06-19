The wives of two men run over and killed while standing on the shoulder of the Galveston causeway have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former Texas City commissioner charged in the incident.
Lan Thi Nguyen and Jackie Kim Cuong Mai, both of Dickinson, filed suit Thursday in the 122nd District Court against Dee Ann Haney, asserting she was negligent and caused the deaths of Hong Phuc Le, 33, and Duoc Van Le, 58.
“On the date of the collision, defendant Dee Ann Haney was driving under the influence,” the lawsuit asserts. “Specifically, defendant admitted to the investigating trooper that she smoked marijuana prior to the collision.”
Two days before voters shot down Haney’s re-election bid, a Galveston County grand jury indicted her on two counts of manslaughter in connection with the causeway deaths.
Haney was initially charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
A Department of Public Safety trooper investigating the crash reported Haney had admitted to smoking marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit.
But a toxicology report released by the DPS crime lab later showed Haney’s blood was negative for marijuana and other illegal drugs, according to court records.
Both intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter are second-degree felonies with a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
The wrongful death lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
The families are represented by Nomi Namaan Husain.
EXOCTIC DANCER RIGHTS
A dancer has filed suit against a Bacliff gentlemen’s club seeking class-action status and asserting it did not pay her minimum wage or time and a half for overtime work.
Frankie Henderson, of Harris County, filed the lawsuit against Double Shoe Men’s Club, DSW Restaurant and 3625 Highway 146 on June 4 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
The lawsuit is not the first Henderson has brought against Galveston County men’s clubs over pay and contract issues.
Henderson in March 2017 filed against Heartbreakers Gentlemen’s Club in Dickinson, asserting she was illegally considered an independent contractor while working there.
That lawsuit was dismissed in March 2018 because of a license agreement, court records show.
The second suit asserts the Bacliff business handled many aspects of its operation similarly, court records show.
Henderson has worked at Double Shoe Men’s Club since June 2015 and has been treated as an independent contractor, the lawsuit asserts.
Henderson was not paid minimum wage of $7.25 per hour while working at Double Shoe Men’s Club, and regularly had to pay fines and share tips, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
Henderson is represented by Andrew Wilson Reed, of Houston, court records show.
SLIP AND FALL
A woman is suing the grocery company H-E-B, asserting she was injured while shopping at a Texas City store in 2016.
Vivian Washington filed the lawsuit against HEB Grocery Co. in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2, asserting she tripped and fell in a reddish-brown substance.
Washington suffered physical pain and mental anguish as a result of her fall, the complaint asserts.
The lawsuit seeks between $200,000 and $1 million in damages, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit.
Washington is represented by Paul Skrabanek.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Five trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Amber Dionne Fitch, 41, on one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Calvin Eugene West, 56, on one count of burglary of a motor vehicle with previous convictions.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Walter Berlet Mitchell, 41, on one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
The 212th District Court will continue a trial against Erika Diebel, 42, on intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter charges.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Eddie Randle, 59, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
