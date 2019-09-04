The Leadership Galveston Class of 2020 is set to officially kick off with a welcome reception and overnight retreat Friday at Moody Gardens Hotel, 7 Hope Blvd., in Galveston.
Sponsored by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Galveston, founded in 1984, is an educational opportunity that broadens perspectives and allows participants to gain increased understanding of community dynamics and public issues. This is the second class that will be overseen by the chamber since assuming the responsibility from Galveston College.
“I’m excited about this year’s class,” Lorraine Grubbs, director of Leadership Galveston, said. “Not only do we have a record number of 30 participants, we’re also launching our ‘Alumni Connection’ program to pair each participant with a former participant of Leadership Galveston. We look forward to working with our community partners to educate Galveston leaders throughout this valuable experience.”
For information, visit galvestonchamber.com/leadership-galveston and follow their journey on Facebook at Leadership Galveston.
— Angela Wilson
