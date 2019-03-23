Trucks, tractors and horses traveled down state Highway 6 to celebrate the beginning of the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo on Saturday. Friends and families lined the road from the VFW Post 5400 to the fairgrounds. The fair and rodeo will officially open with livestock shows, live music, carnival rides and cook-offs on Friday.
— Kelsey Walling
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.