GALVESTON
Galveston’s state representative is calling for residents and business owners to pressure the board of directors of the state’s windstorm insurer of last resort to forgo raising rates this year.
The campaign comes two weeks before the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s board is scheduled to meet in Galveston and vote on a possible increase. It also comes a year after another rate proposal was blocked by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in an attempt to allow legislators to implement reforms that could keep windstorm rates down.
The legislature did make those changes, said state Rep. Mayes Middleton, a Republican from Wallisville. The association shouldn’t have any reason to increase rates this year, Middleton said.
“People can’t afford to live on the Gulf Coast anymore,” Middleton said. “It’s unfair to people.”
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association was created as the insurer of last resort for property owners in Texas coastal counties. The association had about 202,000 insurance policies in force as of March 31.
How much the windstorm association plans to increase its rates is unclear.
The association on Tuesday posted a group of technical documents on its website outlining how it calculates its “rate adequacy.” The document states that the association’s current rates are “are inadequate by 41.7 percent for residential coverage and 50 percent for commercial coverage.”
What it does not indicate is whether the board will be asked to increase rates to address that inadequacy.
The posting of an analysis was a new requirement imposed by the latest legislative session, Middleton said. But the way the association posted the information went against the spirit of what state lawmakers intended, he said.
“It’s obvious that they intend to deliberate a rate increase at their meeting and the bad part about it is that it’s going surprise us once we get there,” Middleton said. “It’s unfortunate that they’re not more transparent about what they want to do.”
In a statement, the windstorm association said the analysis didn’t “recommend a proposed rate filing amount for 2020” and that the board of directors had not determined a proposed amount.
Still, in a letter to supporters, Middleton said the association was pushing for another rate increase and called for Gulf Coast residents to submit public comments to the board ahead of its Aug. 6 meeting in Galveston, where the board could vote on a rate change.
Last year, the association’s board approved a 10 percent increase in windstorm insurance rates for residential and commercial policies. It would have been the seventh increase in windstorm rates in eight years.
Texas Windstorm Insurance Association rate increases of more than 5 percent require the permission of the commissioner of the Texas Department of Insurance. In late 2018, responding to widespread objections from coastal communities still reeling from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Abbott stepped in and stopped Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan from approving rate increases.
The association withdrew its proposal in May 2018.
Lawmakers in the legislative session passed a bill that requires the insurance companies that participate in the association to pay 100 percent of the costs of reinsurance, a move that Middleton said should decrease the need for the association to raise rates.
Middleton also proposed a hard cap on insurance rate increases, he said. That proposal did not pass during the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.