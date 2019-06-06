LEAGUE CITY
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are cautioning drivers to expect long waits this weekend while crews close the southbound side of Interstate 45 to repaint stripes and move a concrete barricade as part of an ongoing project, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
Crews will close all lanes of the interstate heading south near FM 646 starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, Perez said. Drivers heading south will have to get onto the frontage road and continue through an intersection and get back on the interstate south of FM 646.
The closure is part of work to replace the former FM 646 overpass with a street running under the interstate, officials said.
Crews have already closed Interstate 45 several times while they continue work on the area, creating traffic backups over several weekends.
Business operators along the interstate for months have said they’re concerned about sales with closure of the the FM 646 overpass and related traffic problems.
And city officials have said the work could be to blame for new estimates that the city might finish 2019 with about $400,000 less sales tax revenue than initially projected.
Officials are now predicting FM 646 will reopen sometime in the late summer or early fall, Perez said.
The closures are both part of the department’s $120 million effort to expand the interstate between FM 517 and FM 518. The plan to widen Interstate 45 through Galveston County will take place in several phases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.