Friendswood Independent School District should study a controversial marshal plan that allows arming campus employees, reduces the number of entrances at secondary schools and strictly enforces dress codes, members of a security committee said.
The safety and security committee, which presented recommendations at a town hall meeting Thursday, was just the latest to suggest changes after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead and 13 wounded.
The recommendations are the committee’s first since forming shortly after the shooting.
“The safety of our students and employees will always be paramount,” Superintendent Thad Roher said of the recommendations. “I am grateful to the school safety advisory committee for the work put in through the summer to bring guidance to the additional layers, many of which will be in place prior to the start of school.”
The committee’s recommendations, which the board of trustees hasn’t yet approved, are similar to other Galveston County school districts, such as increased security personnel, but emphasized more research about the marshal plan, which allows school districts to train and arm staff members.
The district should consider only including those in the marshal plan who want to be a part of it and don’t have primary contact with students at elementary and intermediate levels, officials said.
Some county security committees, such as Clear Creek’s, have advised against such a move.
“Other options considered to arm employees included the hiring of private security firms and a locally developed guardian plan,” Friendswood officials said.
District officials should study the possibility before deciding whether to arm teachers and other employees, officials said.
Friendswood officials, meanwhile, are drafting an action plan that would include a breakdown of how much the recommendations would cost, said Dayna Owen, spokeswoman for the district. But early estimates show the changes should cost about $973,300, Owen said.
At least one of the committee’s recommendations is already in place.
Friendswood council members July 2 approved a contract with the district under which four city police officers would provide security at the schools. The district would cover wages for three of the officers, officials said.
The district has long contracted with the city for police services, but, in the past, school officials have always requested two officers, officials said.
The total cost of four police officers and related equipment is about $511,100 a year, officials said. The district’s yearly cost should be about $336,300, leaving the city to cover $174,700, officials said.
Some of the fees associated with the increased security are one-time costs, such as about $50,200 to buy a new vehicle and $13,000 for new equipment, officials said.
The committee also recommends enforcing the current dress code, rather than enacting changes.
“The current dress code already includes provisions related to a safe environment,” officials said.
The code already has provisions for trench coats and inappropriate slogans, among others.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused shooter in the mass killing at Santa Fe High School, might have been in violation of a school district dress code when he wore a trench coat on campus May 18, according to some accounts. Santa Fe officials have declined to answer questions about that assertion.
Friendswood’s committee also recommended making students older than eighth grade wear identification cards and advised against requiring clear or mesh backpacks and metal detectors.
Middle-school students in Galveston this year will be required to use clear or mesh backpacks, said Dyann Polzin, spokeswoman for the district.
Finally, the committee recommended reducing the number of entrances to secondary schools during the day and after school, along with renovating security vestibules and expanding surveillance camera coverage.
Immediately after the shooting at Santa Fe High School, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said schools should do more to secure their entryways.
The group’s recommendations will be presented to the board of trustees during a workshop Monday, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.