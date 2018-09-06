A threatening text message sent Wednesday from one Santa Fe High School student to another contained the names of people one of them wanted to “kill” and has led to “consequences” for both students, according to an internal email Santa Fe High School Principal Rachel Blundell sent to high school staff members.
The text message also led to hundreds of parents receiving an emailed letter from Blundell on Thursday morning, part of a new school policy to inform parents of any threatening behavior, Blundell’s internal staff email stated.
A shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people on May 18 has brought about a number of new security policies across the county.
The staff email from Blundell, obtained by The Daily News on Thursday, states the two students who sent and received the message are “now off campus,” noting the message’s content hasn’t been posted on social media as far as the school knows.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against the students, Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations, wrote in an email to The Daily News.
The names of the students listed in the text message weren’t identified in either Blundell’s internal email or her letter to parents, leading to concern from some parents the school wasn’t being transparent about it. The letter to parents, which stated the parents of the targeted students had been notified, also didn’t describe the threat or the nature of the disciplinary action.
“Has my child been threatened, what kind of threat was it, was it gun violence, is this letter all I’m going to get?” said Jennifer Cooper, whose son plays football at Santa Fe High School. “They’re not being transparent and it’s so disturbing to me.”
In an email, Hanssard declined to provide more details to The Daily News except to state this was the first and only threat that’s occurred at the school this year.
“We will not share any more information with media than what we have shared with our parents,” the statement read. “Due to student privacy laws, this is all the information the district is able to share.”
2 1/2 weeks, and an alleged fight last week, smh. Glad their is advanced security this year, this is going to be a long year for SFISD I am afraid. As far as the letter and who needed to be contacted, sounds like a correct plan of action. On the other hand, I can almost promise you it's already been discussed on social media and names mentioned. This is Santa Fe, gossip is spread faster than a California wildfire.
