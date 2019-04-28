More than two dozen boats, from sailboats to shrimp boats, participated Sunday in the 51st annual Blessing of the Fleet in Kemah. The event honors the fishing and shrimping industries that helped build the Kemah area, as well as the maritime industries that have helped building the area into a popular spot for recreational boaters.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
