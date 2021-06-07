The Galveston Housing Authority approved a resolution to start making plans for mixed-income development in the field behind Oleander Homes north of Broadway. Previously, the federal government deemed the property unsuitable for developing public housing because of environmental concerns, because it’s in a high poverty area and because it’s an industrial area.
