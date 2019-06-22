The color pink filled Postoffice Street as a flamingo-themed golf cart parade passed through the street in Galveston on Saturday. Businesses on and around Postoffice Street created the Flamingo Fest, a parade and subsequent pub crawl, to bring more outside attention to the district. Business owners hope to continue the event annually.
Breaking News
Pink parade promotes Postoffice
