TEXAS CITY
Mainland Medical Center in Texas City will open its newly expanded emergency department — recently renovated to the tune of $5 million — next week.
The emergency department will open with 13 new patient rooms and 6,200 additional square feet, which expands the department by more than 50 percent, hospital officials said.
The expansion, which was completed last week, was necessary to meet the hospital’s growing demand for emergency services in Texas City, Mainland Medical Center CEO Tripp Montalbo said.
“Texas City is a community that will, of course, continue to grow,” he said.
“Our position has always been to follow our vision — providing comprehensive, quality care that’s close to home.”
The renovated emergency department’s entire layout has changed now that the expansion is complete. For example, the waiting room has a new self-help kiosk to cut patient waiting times, and people who already have been seen by doctors can wait for their results in a separate room.
“Our goal is to see patients quickly and efficiently,” Montalbo said. “The new layout improves our ability to do that, so as patients come into the ER their experience is streamlined.”
Although the expanded department won’t add any new services to what the hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, already offers, it could lead to new jobs as patient visits increase. The expansion will allow Texas City residents to stay in town for the services they need instead of having to travel elsewhere, Montalbo said.
“We fully believe that we’ll be seeing more patients and it’ll drive the necessity to hire more staff,” he said.
