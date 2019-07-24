LEAGUE CITY
Bay Colony residents applauded as the city council late Tuesday unanimously rejected a rezoning request that would have allowed an apartment complex to expand near their neighborhood.
Residents of the relatively new subdivision near the southern edge of League City along FM 517 for months had campaigned against a plan to build 78 additional units of mostly one-bedroom apartments near the existing Bahia Cove complex, 901 FM 517, arguing it would increase traffic, crime and flooding.
Months of posturing culminated in a long, and sometimes tense discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Representatives of the company that owns the Bahia Cove complex Wednesday said they were still committed to Galveston County’s biggest city, but acknowledged they were disappointed resident outcry sank what they considered to be a good plan.
“We are extremely disappointed with the outcome,” said Stephen Zuloaga, vice president of acquisitions and asset management for Florida-based WRH Realty Services. “We felt it was a good project, and think some people in the city felt the same way. But, at the end of the day, the single-family residents in Bay Colony didn’t want the project, and that’s probably why it failed.”
The realty company has been eyeing a property on FM 517 between the existing Bahia Cove complex and the Mariposa Apartment Homes, a senior living apartment complex. The tract of land is about 4.49 acres and is zoned general commercial.
But the proposal has not been popular with nearby residents, who have twice petitioned the city’s planning and zoning committee and twice the committee has voted against the zoning change, city administrators have said.
“Petty crime is up in the neighborhood,” said Francoise DeWitt, a resident of Bay Colony, during Tuesday’s meeting. “And the culprits are on foot with backpacks, suggesting a short commute.”
The complex now known as Bahia Cove Apartments was once the Jordan Cove Apartments, which had operated under federal rules for affordable housing meant for low-income residents, company officials said. But WRH Realty Services has invested millions of dollars in renovating the property since purchasing it shortly after Hurricane Harvey two years ago, and all of the rent restrictions will be lifted by 2020, said John Withers, senior vice president for the company.
Despite the changes, several area residents, such as DeWitt, said they were unconvinced by the company’s efforts, and that many of the same people, which they described as “questionable,” are still living at the complex.
Representatives of the realty company gave the council a lengthy presentation Tuesday, arguing their case for why the property should be rezoned. Essentially, the land would be best served as multi-family residential since it’s surrounded by other apartments, the crime rate has decreased since the complex has been renovated and WRH Realty Services purchases properties to stay in communities for the long haul, they said.
And some members of the council seemed sympathetic to those arguments.
“Is multi-family residential the best use of the property?” Councilman Hank Dugie said. “But at the end of the day, you need community buy-in. And we’ll see what the crowd has to say.”
After the company presentation on the project, about five residents spoke before council in opposition to the planned expansion.
Councilman Chad Tressler, before the vote, told the council he had concerns because the company didn’t seem to solicit resident support and work to fix their concerns until months before Tuesday’s vote.
“Had you done some of this sooner, you might have received a warmer reception,” he said.
Mayor Pat Hallisey, though eventually voting against the measure, did question the validity of some of the residents’ concern.
“When someone comes in and invests a lot, I think they deserve a fair hearing,” he said. “And a lot of what has been said by the neighbors, I’m not sure I believe. They say property values will go down, but I’ve been around a long time and the property values don’t go down. And trash is a problem everywhere.”
Zuloaga on Wednesday, the day after the vote, told The Daily News the company was still committed to League City and the existing property, but that he wasn’t sure whether it would try to again bring the issue before the council.
“We don’t own the property,” he said. “We were trying to buy it, and part of that process was getting it rezoned. But we can’t control what the owner does with it.”
