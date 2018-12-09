GALVESTON
At the Galveston Street Ministry’s weekly breakfast on Saturday, Suzette Morneau dug into a steaming bowl of rice and beans, a plastic sack of medication and donated pastries by her side.
Morneau, who moved from Minnesota to Galveston more than a decade ago, doesn’t have a permanent place to live. Of late, she’s staying with a friend while she keeps an eye out for better opportunities, she said. Bundled up in blankets and jackets on Saturday morning, however, the breakfast was the best opportunity she had at the moment.
“I come every week,” Morneau, 54, said. “It’s a great service — you can pick up food, medicine, supplies, they’ll give you anything you need. There are lots of services around, but you just have to know how to find them.”
As the Rev. Rick Henson, a pastor with the street ministry volunteer organization, called dozens of people in similar situations to Morneau to join hands and pray in the parking lot behind First Presbyterian Church on 20th Street, Ricky Hicks, 57, chimed in.
Hicks, who stays behind a Family Dollar store on Avenue J, has lived on the streets of Galveston Island for about eight years, he said. After his parents died in 2009, he didn’t have anywhere else to go.
“I can’t read or write, so God bless this breakfast and these people here,” he said. “When you can’t read nothing, it’s hard to find anywhere that can help you. These people here make it not as hard.”
And if the Rev. Edward Lawson, president of the Galveston County Homeless Coalition, gets his way, finding resources could become a bit less difficult still. Lawson, who has been president of the coalition for the past four years, is focused on one of the biggest missions in the organization’s history, he said.
The Galveston County Homeless Coalition, which operates out of Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ on Ball street, is looking for an enrichment center that would put the county’s maze of local resources under one roof.
“There’s a lot out there for people to use,” he said. “But only if they can find it. It can be discouraging for people who have no idea where to turn. And there are a lot of people looking for help.”
Homelessness in Galveston County has gotten worse since January, Lawson said. That’s the last time there was a point-in-time count, the official survey that accounts for how many people are living without shelter. In early 2018, 425 people were counted in Galveston County, but Lawson said he expects that number to increase when the next count takes place on Jan. 24.
The idea behind the center would be to combine a homeless shelter where people can stay overnight with a facility that offers a variety of financial education and social services, Lawson said. People in need could stay warm while getting connected to the services they need, he said.
Such a facility also would help service providers, he said. The existing system allows for too much redundancy, with providers from one organization often having to redo the work of another because they didn’t know it happened.
“We’re often walking on one each other’s toes,” Lawson said. “A common assessment — something that could be provided at the enrichment center — would prevent this.”
Of course, coming up with a building to house a multi-functional social services operation isn’t something that can be done overnight, Lawson acknowledges. But the coalition is raising money for its goal, keeping a lookout for potential grants it can apply for, and has been in talks with property owners who might be willing to donate, or at least sell at a discounted price, a vacant building or piece of land to house an enrichment center.
“This will happen as soon as it needs to happen,” Lawson said. “And in my mind, at least, that’s about now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.