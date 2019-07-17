HITCHCOCK
It might be a detail so small that only the most attentive would notice it, but for David Peterson it’s everything.
While watching video of the International Space Station recently, Peterson focused on some latches as the camera quickly panned across them. He was looking to see whether they were the same equipment locker latches he invented for the shuttle program back in 1988, he said.
“As far as I could tell, yes, they are,” he said. “I feel really good about it. I got to do something for NASA and my country. And as small as it was, it saved a lot of man hours.”
Peterson, 91, now of Hitchcock, retired from Rockwell International in 1989. But over the course of his time with the manufacturing conglomerate, Peterson saw the dawn of the space program all the way through the Apollo and space shuttle programs, he said.
And, while witness to history, he also left a mark of his own with the equipment locker latches and several other projects, he said.
“I’ve had a great life,” Peterson said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 50 years since the moon landing.”
After a stint in the U.S. Merchant Marine, Peterson began work as an apprentice mechanical technician working on aerospace and later NASA-related projects, he said.
“They were selective in who they hired,” he said. “I was hired in as an apprentice making $1.89 per hour.”
But very quickly, Peterson would make his presence known working on several different historic projects — first as a member of the Apollo program in Florida and later transferred to Johnson Space Center to begin work on the Space Shuttle program, he said.
Peterson was working the night he overheard someone yell fire aboard Apollo 1, he said. The next day he learned, along with the others working on the program, that all three crew members died in the fire.
It was while working on the Space Shuttle program later that the idea of improving the equipment locker latches first came to Peterson, he said.
On those first shuttle missions, the equipment locker latches kept failing and NASA officials would have to then ship them back for refurbishment — a process that took time and money, Peterson said.
“I’ve always been a suggester, so I put in several suggestions,” Peterson said.
That’s the short version of it. While working on the shuttle program, a quality control administrator for NASA asked Peterson — a mechanic, not an engineer — whether he could design a better latch, he said.
Essentially, astronauts wanted something with a little handle that could have a shoestring attached that would explain what was in each locker, Peterson said.
Taking everything into consideration, Peterson mocked up two designs and one received 99 percent approval from the Astronaut Corps, he said.
“As you can see, the subject change by Mr. Peterson was an important one that was reviewed by NASA’s top management and deemed an appropriate and significant one to make on the Shuttle/Orbiter,” NASA administrators wrote in a January 1988 letter of the latches.
During his time in the space program, Peterson also received a prestigious Silver Snoopy Award, presented by Fred Haise, Peterson said. The pin, featuring the famous “Peanuts” comic character, is an honor that astronauts give to NASA employees and contractors.
Haise would have been the sixth person to walk on the moon, but the Apollo 13 mission was aborted when an oxygen tank exploded two days into the flight.
