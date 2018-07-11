The last day for disaster, senior, disabled person, disabled veteran and spouses of disabled veterans to make their final quarter installment for 2017 property taxes is July 31.
Payments may be mailed or left in Galveston County Tax Office drop boxes, paid online at www.galcotax.com via electronic check ($1 bank fee) or credit card (2.5 percent merchant fee) or credit card via telephone at 866-865-1433 (English) or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
Tax office branches are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in Galveston, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City. The satellite office in Friendswood is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays (closed from noon to 1 p.m.).
For directions and location information, call 877-766-2284. For specific questions regarding property taxes, call 409-766-2481.
— Angela Wilson
