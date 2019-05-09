GALVESTON
The organization that monitors sea turtles in South Texas has reported the largest incidence of turtle strandings in April for the state, but Galveston’s stranding levels are only slightly elevated, officials said.
The Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network in Padre Island reported 154 sea turtles stranded in the state for April, the highest incidence for that month since the network was established in the 1980s, Texas Coordinator Donna Shaver said.
“A more typical year, you might have 100 in April,” Shaver said. “It’s high for April.”
A stranded turtle can be dead or alive, and washed ashore because of sickness or other reasons.
The largest number of these turtles, 77, was found in the lower Texas zone, with 47 recorded in the zone that includes Galveston, she said.
“It’s disappointing because this year, we hope for good news,” Shaver said.
This is the time of year that people are looking for sea turtle nests, she said.
For the Galveston region, sea turtle strandings were up slightly in April, but it wasn’t anything that raised too much concern, said Ben Higgins, Sea Turtle Program Manager at the Galveston Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The lab rehabilitates turtles who are injured from contact with boats or humans, who are sick or who wash up on the beach for other reasons.
“We didn’t have a cold winter so we didn’t see the normal January and February turtles,” Higgins said. “Sometimes, they get compressed into March and April.”
Higgins isn’t seeing any particular reason turtles are washed ashore, he said.
He’s aware of reports from the south, but he doesn’t analyze that data, he said.
“I only see my forms and I don’t see what’s coming in down south,” Higgins said.
Turtle strandings in the Galveston area have been slightly higher than usual, but nothing like what the south of Texas is seeing, said Christopher Marshall, director of the Texas A&M University at Galveston Gulf Turtle Research Center.
Sometimes, events in the south can link to events farther north, he said.
“In this case, they’re pretty separated,” Marshall said. “Texas has a long coast.”
Galveston is seeing increased numbers of green sea turtles, a species that wasn’t as abundant 20 or so years ago, he said.
That’s a trend Higgins sees too, he said.
“The green sea turtles are making a real comeback,” Higgins said. “It’s amazing that they’re able to make that comeback.”
More sea turtles in the water does mean there will be more contact with people, Higgins said.
“The more turtles you’ve got out there, the more human-turtle interactions you’re going to have, whether it’s caught by a recreational fisherman, whether it’s caught by commercial fisheries, whether it’s hit by a boat, whether they’re ingesting plastics,” Higgins said.
For the south of Texas, the levels are concerning, Shaver said.
Between 2000 and 2017, the state averaged 762 stranded sea turtles a year, she said.
“There was some hypothesis of incidental capture in shrimping nets,” Shaver said. “It’s often very difficult to tell what caused a sea turtle to strand.”
The state doesn’t have laws specific to sea turtles because the federal government does, said Julie Hagen, spokeswoman for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
“This is especially relevant for commercial fisherman who must have turtle excluder devices on gear like a shrimp trawl,” Hagen said. “Because it is federal law, they must comply with it in Texas waters.”
This event highlights how much more research is needed to understand sea turtles and why they strand, Marshall said.
