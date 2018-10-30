GALVESTON
A new report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposes massive public works projects that, if ever completed, would change the look of Galveston and surrounding areas drastically.
The Galveston seawall could be raised to as high as 26 feet, the report states. A ring levee might surround part of Galveston Island. As many as 10,000 structures on the mainland between state Highway 146 and the edge Galveston Bay might need to be raised, according to the report.
In broad strokes, the corps’ tentatively selected plan for a coastal barrier system proposes measures that could protect millions of people and billions of dollars in property from hurricane storm surges in the future. The report was released Friday, which also marked the start of a 75-day public comment period.
Not addressed in the corps’ report are finer but hugely important details that could shape public support for the massive project. How high will the wall be raised? Where will the levees be placed? Whose properties would be protected by the structure and whose would be left out?
The questions resonate loudly on Bolivar Peninsula, where the corps recommended 25 miles of levees and 2 miles of flood walls between High Island and the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry Landing.
Residents on the peninsula have long expected a barrier would be built, but the report has led to some head-scratching about how a storm-surge wall would be aligned.
“People didn’t really know what it was going to be, and they had a really different impression in their heads,” said Azure Bevington, a High Island resident who has organized a small group of people to collect information about the project.
Some people were under the impression the levee would run along the Gulf side, south of state Highway 87, Bevington said.
Others have heard a wall would be built along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, north of every house on the peninsula. Depending on the placement, a barrier could leave homes and businesses safe behind a wall, or just outside of it, she said.
A call to the corps didn’t lead to many answers, she said. She’s working on convincing the corps to hold a public information meeting on Bolivar Peninsula sometime in the coming months.
“I think we need to start speaking up,” she said
The corps was considering its options for more local meetings, a corps official said Tuesday.
Now that the report has been released, the corps is beginning the process of “optimizing” its recommendations, said Dr. Kelly Burks-Copes, the project manager for the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration Study.
“We’re going to be looking at optimization of all the features,” she said. “That means the alignment, the heights and the widths of the features. All the way down the coast will need to be assessed with respect to cost and risk reduction.”
The process for researching and soliciting opinions on the final details of the plan is scheduled to take 20 months, Burks-Copes said. A final report on the coastal barrier isn’t scheduled to be released until 2021, and even after that it would take years to fund and construct all of the proposals included in the recommendation.
The tentative plan released Friday has a lot to chew on.
It contains some of the hallmarks of barrier plans other groups have proposed since Hurricane Ike devastated parts of Galveston County in 2008.
The plan calls for a sea gate between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, which would allow ships in and out of the Houston Ship Channel, but could be closed when a hurricane is moving through the Gulf.
The corps plan also includes gates at the mouths of waterways in the bay’s interior, such as Clear Creek and the Houston Ship Channel, similar to a plan Rice University researchers proposed as a less costly way to protect the most critical pieces of Houston-area infrastructure.
Both ideas have been modeled extensively by groups that have pushed for different versions of the barriers.
Less studied are other parts of report, which propose massive engineering projects apart from the signature sea gates.
Galveston’s seawall, which stands between 17 feet and 21 feet, would be raised to as high as 26 feet in spots, according to the report.
A ring levee and flood wall would encircle parts of Galveston Island and bisect the East and West Ends. It would require more than 50 gates where it crossed roads and railroads, a large, vertical gate in Offatts Bayou and three pump stations.
On the mainland, about 10,000 structures between state Highway 146 and the shores of Galveston Bay, which includes the unincorporated areas of Bacliff and Santa Fe, might need to be elevated as part of a mitigation program.
An appendix of the report, citing another study the Gulf Coast Community Protection and Recovery District completed in 2016, states the government would have to buy and replace an estimated 1,080 dwellings or businesses. The corps didn’t verify that estimate, however, according to its report.
Galveston and Galveston County leaders said they generally were pleased with the report, but needed more time to fully grasp what the corps is proposing. The report released Friday fills 442 pages, not including the 18 appendices.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said he expected there would be public, and sometimes passionate, disagreements about the parts of the plan.
“It’s going to be mixed,” Yarbrough said. “We’ll have to work through that.”
Yarbrough expected that some of the parts of the project would be approved faster than others, while the more controversial measures are delayed or debated.
“This isn’t going to be all in one big contract,” he said. “It will be phased in when money’s available and based on where there’s the most bang for the buck.”
Public input on such massive engineering projects is something the corps takes seriously, said Bob Gilbert, the chairman of the University of Texas Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering. The agency usually takes care to solicit and gather public opinion, he said.
That’s important, particularly in cases in which some properties could be moved into flood plains by the construction of a levee or a wall.
“It would surprise me, or it would really be a concern, if somebody said ‘Oh, my gosh I had no idea this was going on,’” he said. “That shouldn’t happen.”
The corps is accepting comments on the coastal barrier study through Jan. 9. A public meeting is scheduled for Galveston on Dec. 12 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Man, this project is even bigger than I imagined! Raising individual properties? A Galveston seawall 26 ft tall? Additional flood gates north of Bolivar Roads? Good grief, $30B would be a bargain for all this stuff!
As for the Galveston ring levee, wouldn't 61st St be the natural spot for the west wall, rather than somewhere in the middle of Offats Bayou? Wouldn't the far end of the seawall, connecting to the existing levee system, be the best spot for the east wall, rather than bisecting the East End?
