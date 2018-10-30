Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 64F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.