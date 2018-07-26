GALVESTON
One of the island’s quirkiest landmarks has undergone a major transformation and might soon get some national publicity.
The Kettle House, an unusual metal building with a bowl-like shape just west of the intersection of FM 3005 and Marina Boulevard, had long been a little run down. But an island real estate company, which last year acquired the private home, has painted it white and installed orange doors where plywood and locked gates had once kept it closed. That real estate company, Save 1900, also has built a large wooden deck on the house’s second story.
Save 1900, which is the star of the home-improvement reality show “Saving Galveston,” declined to comment about the project, preferring to wait until an episode about the Kettle House renovation airs on HGTV later this year, they said.
But the renovations have islanders talking.
“It’s so much better than it was,” said Jerry Mohn, the president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association. “The people I’ve talked to just love it.”
HGTV bills “Saving Galveston” as a fixer-upper show focusing on returning historic homes to their former glory. County appraisal district records show the company owns six other Galveston homes.
The Kettle House is historic — but not in the way most people think of when it comes to Galveston, a city known for its vast collection of turn-of-the-century architecture.
The Kettle House could be considered an example of programmatic architecture, said Dwayne Jones, executive director of the Galveston Historical Foundation. Programmatic design is meant to draw the attention of people driving by, Jones said.
“In a sense, it is historic,” Jones said. “It is unique to us.”
Galveston once had more examples of programmatic architecture, but they’ve been lost to time, Jones said. The most famous example is the old Mayflower Hotel, which was built to resemble a steamship. Crews demolished the seawall hotel in the mid-2000s.
Until the renovations, the Kettle House had mostly been unattended for years. Deed records show Save 1900 bought the house late last year. The daughter of the house’s original owner sold the property to Save 1900.
The house arrived in Galveston in the late 1960s. Clayton Stokley, a World War II vet from Pasadena, brought the house to the island with plans to turn a giant steel ball into a convenience store, according to reports.
Stokley was a metal worker who had built other structures out of industrial metal parts around the Houston area. He trucked the pieces of the house to Galveston, where he and his family spent years trying to turn the building into something usable, according to reports.
The building was never finished, and no one has ever lived in it. While there are no longer any work crews outside the property, the building isn’t listed on any real estate websites — yet.
HGTV hasn’t yet announced a date for when the Kettle House episode of “Saving Galveston” will air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.