Friendswood High School student Emma Goodin sorts cans of donated food with her classmates while volunteering at the Galveston County Food Bank in Texas City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Donnie VanAckeren, the food bank’s new president and CEO, started serving the organization as a volunteer. He says there is always a need for volunteers to help sort and organize donated items.
Donnie VanAckeren is the new president and CEO of the Galveston County Food Bank.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
