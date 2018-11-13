GALVESTON
The city council is scheduled Thursday to again consider a hotly debated zoning request that could determine whether nonprofit Artist Boat can can keep its headquarters on Avenue O.
Council members decided at an Oct. 25 meeting to push the decision back because property owner Clay Conrad could not attend.
Conrad is seeking a special zoning overlay called a planned unit development, which would allow the nonprofit conservation group to continue operating as an office and school in an area zoned for residential uses.
In October, the city council also set a Dec. 31 expiration date for the zoning permit under which Artist Boat had been operating, setting a deadline for the group to either obtain the zoning overlay or find a new site.
Because of resident opposition, approving the zoning overlay requires a supermajority of six of the seven council members to pass.
“I don’t think there’s anything new,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. “I know the department and the planning commission’s recommendations.”
The planning commission last month recommended approval of the zoning overlay, provided the property owner constructed an enclosed structure to screen kayaks stored at the property.
The nonprofit operates on a residentially zoned lot in the 2600 block of Avenue O under a permit approved in 2002 for a previous owner.
The specific property has not recently been used as a residence, however.
“The property is nonresidential,” Conrad said. “It’s been a church.”
Neighbors, however, have complained about kayak storage and other nonresidential uses at the property since at least 2014, when the conservation and environmental education nonprofit moved onto the property.
The nonprofit provides needed services to the island, Conrad’s lawyer Marc Hill said.
“I think it’s a benefit to the island,” Hill said. “It’s a benefit to the city.”
At a planning commission meeting in October, residents raised concerns about visible kayaks and more cars in the streets because of Artist Boat's operations.
The property was used as a church from 1914 to 2002, Artist Boat Executive Director Karla Klay said.
After that, it housed the nonprofit Galveston Island Arts Academy until it was sold in 2014 to Conrad, she said.
The Artist Boat use was grandfathered in with the revised zoning map of 2015, she said.
