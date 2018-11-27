The Port of Galveston’s governing board Tuesday launched sweeping changes to security at the public docks by approving a contract worth about $1.02 million with a California-based firm to supply guards.
The move won’t affect the port’s own police force, but will mean the port will no longer contract with sworn police officers from other departments for such tasks as directing traffic, officials said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, in a 5-0 vote agreed to a three-year contract with Inter-Con Security to provide security services and consulting, with the option for two one-year extensions, officials said.
The specific amount of the contract will vary depending on the number of officers the port uses for security, but an initial estimate put the cost at $1.02 million a year, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
The contract could save the port as much as $700,000 a year in security costs, Rees said. The port had been spending about $1.7 million a year to hire contract police officers.
The recommendation is the latest major move Rees has made since taking over as head of the public docks in January. Rees has shuffled leadership at the port and made several other changes to increase profits, including revising tariffs.
Rees also recently named a new director of public safety — Kenneth Campbell, who was most recently the chief of police for Nassau Bay, officials said. Campbell has 25 years of law enforcement experience, including with the Santa Fe Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, among others, officials said.
Campbell will be paid $120,000 annually, Rees said.
The island port for years has relied on a combination of it’s own police department employees and contracts with sworn officers from surrounding cities for security, Rees said.
Contracting with sworn officers to handle tasks such as directing traffic on days when cruise ships are in the port is costly, however, Rees said.
The contract with Inter-Con means the difference in paying about $45 an hour for a police officer and spending $16 an hour for a security guard, Rees said.
The Port of Galveston Police Department in 2017 had a staff of about 25 employees, Rees said. That number has declined by about eight because of attrition and retirements, Rees said.
After years of being hamstrung by minimal profits, officials with the port are projecting smoother sailing in 2019.
The wharves board has approved a 2019 fiscal budget that projects operating revenues of more than $47.7 million against operating expenditures of $42.3 million, leaving a profit of about $5.4 million.
The 2019 fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
The port’s 2019 projected revenues reflect a more than 2,000 percent increase over the $250,000 officials initially projected in 2018 profits, according to budget documents.
But those projections came before Rees took over. Officials now are projecting the port will finish 2018 with a larger profit.
