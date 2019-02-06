TEXAS CITY
Law enforcement officers Wednesday evening were investigating an apparent drive-by shooting at a house in Texas City that landed one man in the hospital, officials said.
No one had been arrested Wednesday evening in connection with the shooting, which took place in the 7500 block of Bluejay Drive, Texas City Police Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Police had not identified any suspects, he said.
One man was injured during the shooting, Bjerke said. He was transported to Mainland Medical Center in an unknown condition.
